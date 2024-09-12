Komodo Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,412,815 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

