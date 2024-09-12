Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.74

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 106998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

