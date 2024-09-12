Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.74

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 106998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.9 %
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.