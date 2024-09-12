Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Earnings Beat

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.54. 2,876,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,963,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

