KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of KT opened at $15.35 on Monday. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after buying an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 804,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

