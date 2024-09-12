Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $61.12

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.12, but opened at $62.77. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 12,482 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

The company has a market cap of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,004.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

