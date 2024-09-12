Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.86

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.86 and last traded at $126.84, with a volume of 258542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 114.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $111,255,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after buying an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 315,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

