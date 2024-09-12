LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on LandBridge in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 117,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

In other news, Director Valerie Chase bought 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $49,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of LandBridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

