Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 448 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $471.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

