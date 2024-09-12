Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

