Lansing Street Advisors Has $4.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

