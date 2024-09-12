Lansing Street Advisors Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

