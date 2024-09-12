Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 3,810 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

