Lansing Street Advisors Sells 901 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACT Capital LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $113.69.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

