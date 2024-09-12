Lansing Street Advisors Takes $304,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.