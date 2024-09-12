Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Up 6.1%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 105,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 529,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.