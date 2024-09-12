Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.74. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $552.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

