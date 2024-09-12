LayerZero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $418.85 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. LayerZero has a total market cap of $418.85 million and $75.62 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LayerZero has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.72436535 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $93,116,643.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

