Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

LEG stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

