Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in August

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of LLESY remained flat at $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

