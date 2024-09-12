Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 634,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 500,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,333. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

