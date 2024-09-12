LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Stefan Galluppi Buys 3,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,063.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 327,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,911. The firm has a market cap of $218.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $363,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in LifeMD by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LifeMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

