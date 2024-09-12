Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINC opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $373.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

