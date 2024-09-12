Linear One Day Volume Tops $3.38 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $39.93 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,608,514,022 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

