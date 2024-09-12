Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 1,217 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

