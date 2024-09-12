Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.