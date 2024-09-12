Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

