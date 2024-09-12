Linscomb Wealth Inc. Invests $212,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

