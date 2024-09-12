Linscomb Wealth Inc. Invests $614,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $966.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

