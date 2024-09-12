Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Trading Up 5.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

