Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 438 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,912 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 227,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.