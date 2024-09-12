Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $113.64 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

