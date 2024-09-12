Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 98,849 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 1,647,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,374. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

