Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 98,849 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 1,647,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,374. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.