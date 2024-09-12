LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.15. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 5,722 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

