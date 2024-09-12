LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.15. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 5,722 shares traded.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.96.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
