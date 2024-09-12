LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s previous close.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in LKQ by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,060,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

