Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Logansport Financial stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

