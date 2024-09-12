Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.88

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 475827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Further Reading
