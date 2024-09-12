Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.88

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 475827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 109,924 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.