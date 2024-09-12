Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.010-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.2 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.01-$1.26 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.90. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOVE

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.