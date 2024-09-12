Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after buying an additional 194,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

