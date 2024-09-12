LPL Financial LLC Buys 109,549 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $231,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.0 %

QCOM opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

