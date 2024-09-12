LPL Financial LLC Has $170.55 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $170,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

