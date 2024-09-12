LPL Financial LLC Has $209.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $187.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

