LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $178,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 129,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

