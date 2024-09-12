LPL Financial LLC Purchases 83,807 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $281,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.66.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.