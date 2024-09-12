LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.42% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $189,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,704 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.