LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,008 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $166,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $76.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $76.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

