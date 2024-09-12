Luceco plc (LUCE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on October 25th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock has a market cap of £244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).
