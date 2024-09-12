Luceco plc (LUCE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on October 25th

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock has a market cap of £244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

