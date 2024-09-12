Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 0.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 6,595,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,720,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

