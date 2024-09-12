Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 1.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.58. 2,391,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,516,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.