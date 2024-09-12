Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.87. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

