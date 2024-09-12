LUXO (LUXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.27 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $3.27 million and $31,151.99 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)

LUXO Token Trading

